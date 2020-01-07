Home

W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
Dieatra Ann Perry


1947 - 2020
Dieatra Ann Perry Obituary
Dieatra Ann "Dee" Perry died on Sunday, December 29, 2019 after a short illness. Dieatra was the daughter of the late Harry Irvin Alexander and Mary Eileen Coleman Alexander. She was born in Cumberland, MD on April 17, 1947.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Carlton A. Perry. She is survived by two sons, Jeremy Frederick and Alan Frederick, both of Newport News; two stepsons, Michael of Florida and David of Arkansas; and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Carl and Dee met in the late 1980's while playing volleyball and then discovered that they both liked line dancing. They loved it so much that they then moved into couple's country dancing. Together they entered competition dancing and won several awards in waltz and two-step. They also enjoyed doing craft events in several areas of Virginia and in surrounding states. Dee spent most of her free time sewing and crocheting for these events.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3 PM at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 7, 2020
