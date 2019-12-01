Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Dillard Crockett


1940 - 2019
Dillard Crockett, age 79, passed away, surrounded by his family, on November 27, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1940, in Harrogate, Tennessee to Ishmael and Naomi Crockett. Dillard was a master shipbuilder in the Production Control Department at Newport News Shipbuilding and retired in 1995. He was an expert rifleman with his National Guard unit. Dillard enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing and spending precious time with his three grandchildren. Some of his favorite travel was to see his grandchildren play baseball and volleyball.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Troy and sister, Janell (Noah). Dillard is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Maxine; his sons Gary (Diane) and Rodney (Michelle); three grandchildren, Adam, Kyle, and Kayla; brother, David; and sisters, Merrill, Benny-Joe and Kathleen (Clarence).

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 2 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 3 at 11:00 a.m. in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019
