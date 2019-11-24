|
|
Dinah Borja Christopher, 69, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. A native of Guam, Dinah was a resident of Yorktown and a military spouse. She was also a buyer for The Old Chickahominy House in Williamsburg.
The consummate hostess, she made everyone feel welcome and cherished. She enjoyed being social and was a member of numerous clubs and organizations to include: Greetings to You, YRWC, Blue Star Mothers, Yorktown Woman's Club and playing mahjong. She was very involved with volunteer work and always ready to lend a hand. She loved cooking, entertaining, travel and had a spirit for adventure.
Dinah was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by children, Tanya Christopher Smith (W. Noel Smith) and Jacques E. Christopher; grandchildren, Isabella Grace Smith and Rachel Naomi Christopher; sister, Doreen S. Borja and former husband, Ronald Christopher.
Services in Dinah's memory will take place at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, and to honor Dinah's life, memory, and her humble gift of giving of her time and financial assistance to countless in need, the family asks that donations be made to the USO or or . Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 24, 2019