|
|
Dinah Meredith Walsh Eitelman of Bridge Street, Hampton, passed away unexpectedly on October 29, 2019. She was 75 years old. Dinah was predeceased by her parents, Bessie M. and Edward H. ("Ush") Walsh of Hopewell, Virginia, and by her only child, Susan Eitelman Dean, who died a young mother in 2012. Dinah is survived by her grandson Andrew Harold Dean and numerous cousins. Dinah was remarkable for her sincere and sustained concern for her many friends, and her enthusiastic embrace of their various interests and passions. Despite the staggering sadness of Susan's passing, hers was a merry heart. She had a quirky, mischievous sense of fun, an active, wide-ranging intellect, and a heart full of kindness and compassion. ln her patience as an interested listener and comforter, she was unparalleled. ln consequence, it may be said that Dinah is also survived by the "family of friends" that she created during her childhood and youth in Hopewell, her decades in Hampton, and every point in between. A graduate of Mary Washington College {now University}, Dinah became a popular teacher of government at Hampton High School. Later, she graduated from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary. She worked for some years at the office of the Hampton City Attorney, and in other places as she accommodated the eventual demands of motherhood. Dinah was energetic and engaged until the day of her passing. Her fine eye for quality in furnishing and jewelry provided opportunities for enjoyment and income in her retirement years. She delighted in the many waters of the Tidewater, from the James to the Chesapeake to the Atlantic. She was a lover of nature's abundance and beauty, and of animal companions, of which her feline housemate, Grey, was the most recent. Her younger cousins, growing up nearby, remember her as glamorous, clever, and popular, a being of life and laughter, who never grudged a moment spent in teaching them to read, water ski, or ride her pony. From her father, a veteran of the United States cavalry in WWl, she imbibed an attitude of profound respect and gratitude toward America's armed forces and for the animals who serve alongside them, and throughout her life, she supported veterans' causes as her circumstances permitted. Always a student of history and world events, she read widely, followed the news closely, and developed her views thoughtfully. She advocated with spirit and energy, but never a hint of rancor. Dinah leaves thls world during a time of particular joy and optimism. Earlier this fall, she was thrilled to spend several days travelling with young Andrew and the wonderful young woman who is now his mother, Susie Whitaker Dean. Dinah's love for and pride in Andrew were beyond expression, as was her appreciation of Susie, who had become very dear to her. Dinah died a happy woman. Friends are invited to join in a celebration of Dinah's life - and, if so inclined, to share their stories - at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 Armistead Avenue, Hampton on Friday, November 8 at 4:00 p.m. ln lieu of flowers, friends may consider sending memorial contributions to the or the veteran's support organization of their choosing.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 6, 2019