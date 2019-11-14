|
It is with both sorrow and joy that we bid farewell to Dois Irvin Rosser, Jr., the founder of Pomoco Auto Group, Inc. and International Cooperating Ministries (ICM) in Hampton, Va. He departed this life on Tuesday, November 12, at age 98.
Born in Galts Mill, Va., Rosser's family moved to Hampton Roads at age 5 where he lived the remainder of his life. He graduated from Hampton High School in 1939 and worked in the Newport News Shipyard while taking classes at Chicago's Walton School of Commerce. In 1943, he married his sweetheart, Shirley Sutton. From 1946-49, he served with the Army Air Forces in World War II and later served the Tactical Air Command.
An ambitious entrepreneur, Rosser developed numerous real estate investments across the Peninsula-including Marlbank Farms in Yorktown and Cypress Creek in Smithfield. He also founded Pomoco Auto Group, which expanded into multiple dealerships. In 1979, he served as the National Chairman of the Chrysler Dealership Council. In 2000, he received Time Magazine's Quality Dealer Award for his commitment to outstanding customer care.
While he earned acclaim for his keen business acumen, Rosser was also admired for his generous spirit for quietly helping those in need. In 1986, he was honored with the Unsung Virginian Award for his humble contributions to his home community. In 2018, he received the Humanitarian Award in recognition of his dedication to the City of Hampton,Va., and the world. He also served on the Board of Trustees of Hampton University.
Above all, Rosser was deeply committed to his Christian faith. In the 1960s and 70s, he served on several nonprofit boards, including Trans World Radio, Prison Fellowship and Leighton Ford Ministries. He was instrumental in starting both the Commonwealth and National Prayer Breakfasts. In 1989, he was elected Layman of the Year by the Religious Heritage of America.
His work with the Lausanne Committee for World Evangelism inspired him to share his faith with the world. In 1986, Rosser founded ICM to help strengthen indigenous churches by providing translated Bible study materials written by Pastor Dick Woodward and permanent church buildings.
Up until the last three years of his life, Rosser traveled all over the world, leading teams of friends, family, and donors to see ICM's work in the field. Today, ICM has more than 8,700 churches in 93 countries and Bible study materials in 56 languages. This has become his life's legacy.
Rosser was also devoted to his family, particularly his wife of 76 years, who passed away in September. He is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law-Pam and Gary Minter of Newport News, Cindy and Burt Higgins of Hampton, and Janice Allen of White Stone-eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his sister, Lillian Moore; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 514 S. Armistead Avenue in Hampton, Va., at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019. The family will receive friends at a reception in the church following the service.
A Celebration of His Life and Ministry will be held at the Williamsburg Community Chapel, 3899 John Tyler Hwy in Williamsburg on Sunday, December 8, at 3 p.m. A memorial website honoring Rosser's life can be found at doisrosser.org.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts made to ICM in his memory. Gifts can be made online at the memorial website or mailed to ICM at 1901 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton, VA. www.rhaydensmith.com.
"The world has yet to see what God can do through one man fully committed to Him" ~ D.L. Moody
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 14, 2019