1/1
Dollard Victor "Vic" Chretien
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dollard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dollard Victor "Vic" Chretien passed away peacefully at home on August 26, 2020. He was 84 years old.

He was born October 22, 1935 in Fall River, Massachusetts, to Wilfred and Rose Itha Chretien. Upon completing his high school education, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from January 1954 to November 1957. At that time, he transitioned to the United States Air Force, and served until his military retirement in August 1974, with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Qualified to wear the USAF Master Missileman Badge, his many decorations included the Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal.

He earned a bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Science in 1970 from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, and earned his Master of Science degree in Engineering Administration in 1982 at George Washington University.

Upon completion of his military career, he was employed as an instrumentation engineer contracted to NASA Langley Research Center until his retirement. There, he participated in research to enhance the safety functions of various flight vehicles.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Jeanette Rose Chretien, and by his sister, Elaine Desautels.

Vic leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Mildred , his son Christopher Chretien (Mei), his daughter Rose Green (Barry Jr), and his grandchildren Celine Chretien, Carrie Chretien, Barry "Billy" Green III, Matthew Green, and Amberly "Abby" Green.

The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Inurnment will be private. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements will be followed, and everyone is asked to wear a mask. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved