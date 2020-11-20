Dollether Ellis-Kelley, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, VA. She was born April 7, 1930, in Parmele, North Carolina. She was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church for the past 30 years.



The viewing will be held 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday November 20, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. The Home Going services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at The Hampton Memorial Gardens 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store