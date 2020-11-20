1/1
Dollether Ellis-Kelley
1930 - 2020
Dollether Ellis-Kelley, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, VA. She was born April 7, 1930, in Parmele, North Carolina. She was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church for the past 30 years.

The viewing will be held 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday November 20, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. The Home Going services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at The Hampton Memorial Gardens 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666.

Published in Daily Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
The Hampton Memorial Gardens
