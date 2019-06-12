Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lighthouse Church
4299 George Washington Mem Hwy
Hayes, VA
View Map
Dolora Ann Asbury Smith, age 75, died at her daughter's home in Hayes on Friday, June 7, 2019. Dolora retired from Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, and a founding member of Lighthouse Church, Hayes. Husband, Holland S. Smith and their son Mark Smith preceded her in death. She is survived by three children Holly Ann Cramer (Ken), Melody Paige Waltz (Jeff), Daniel Asbury Smith (Amanda), daughter-in-law Sandra Smith, 13 Grandchildren, great-grandchild, two brothers, Alfred and Hugh Asbury. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Lighthouse Church, Hayes. Interment will follow in Windsor Gardens Cemetery and Mausoleum, Dutton. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 6 until 7:00 p.m. Should friend's desire, memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Church, ATTN: Mark Smith Scholarship, 4299 George Washington Memorial Highway, Hayes, VA 23072. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to our guest book-services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on June 12, 2019
