1/
Dolores B. "Babe Booker" Polk
1927 - 2020
Dolores "Babe Booker" Polk, 93, passed on Saturday, July 18th, surrounded by her family at her home in Goldsboro, NC. Daughter of the late Margaret Booker Coppedge and beloved and cherished niece of the late Eliza Booker Harris, she was born in Hampton in 1927. Dolores graduated from George P. Phenix High School in 1946 and had her professional career and raised her family in New York City. She retired to Goldsboro to be near her immediate family. She is also survived by her cousin Janice L. Booker of Hampton. Celebration of Dolores' life was held on July 25th at the J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home, Goldsboro. She will always be remembered for her kindnesses, her smile and her impeccable style.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
