Dolores (Dee) Kay Uram Casto, 67, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA. She was born November 20, 1951, in Fairmont, WV to Steve Uram and Lillian Culi Uram. She was a 1969 graduate of Farmington High School in Farmington, WV. Dee married Lester M. (Mitch) Casto on October 3, 1970 at St. Peter Catholic Parish in Farmington, WV. She worked as an Instructional Assistant in the Hampton, VA school system for 19 years, being a loving grandmother figure to each of her pre-school and Kindergarten students. Dee truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Dee was one of God's children that was a nurturing and giving individual. She started the "Blessing for Families" ministry at St. Rose of Lima and Korean Martyrs Catholic Parish in Hampton, VA where she was in charge of the Food Pantry and the Christmas and Easter Angel Tree. She has touched countless lives in the time our loving angel was with us. Dee is survived by her husband of 48 years, Mitch Casto; four children, Melody Casto Cerny and husband Dan; and their four children Joshua, Julianna, Alexandra, and Caroline; Lester M. Casto, II and his wife Cheryl; and their two children Lillian Rose and Lucas Mitchell; son Stephen Casto and partner Jonathan Westbrook; and son Thomas Casto. The funeral service will be held on April 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima and Korean Martyrs Catholic Church in Hampton, VA with a visitation from 9-11:30 AM. Interment will be private at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019