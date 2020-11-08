Dominga Burke passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and so much love, on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born and raised in the Philippines, where she also met and married the love of her life, Richard. Dominga was an Air Force wife for 30 years. She and her husband settled in Yorktown, Virginia in 1991.They provided a happy and loving home to their children and their grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents. Dominga is survived by Richard, her husband of 47 years; her children Gloria, Elizabeth (Rudy), Susan, and Ricky; her grandchildren Nathan, Nicholas, Vanessa, Christina, Maria, and Hamilton; her four sisters and two brothers; her three beloved grand-dogs; and a multitude of extended family.Her family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Sentara Careplex Hospital for the great care they provided to her. They would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for providing her, and her family, with compassion and loving care.The family will host a visitation on Monday, November 9 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Her funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, followed immediately by a private burial. Please keep in mind that masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.Because of Dominga's love for her grand-dogs and her love of cooking and feeding everyone, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, to please make a donation to the Peninsula SPCA or the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.