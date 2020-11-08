1/1
Dominga Soco Burke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dominga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dominga Burke passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and so much love, on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born and raised in the Philippines, where she also met and married the love of her life, Richard. Dominga was an Air Force wife for 30 years. She and her husband settled in Yorktown, Virginia in 1991.

They provided a happy and loving home to their children and their grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Dominga is survived by Richard, her husband of 47 years; her children Gloria, Elizabeth (Rudy), Susan, and Ricky; her grandchildren Nathan, Nicholas, Vanessa, Christina, Maria, and Hamilton; her four sisters and two brothers; her three beloved grand-dogs; and a multitude of extended family.

Her family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Sentara Careplex Hospital for the great care they provided to her. They would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for providing her, and her family, with compassion and loving care.

The family will host a visitation on Monday, November 9 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Her funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, followed immediately by a private burial. Please keep in mind that masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Because of Dominga's love for her grand-dogs and her love of cooking and feeding everyone, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, to please make a donation to the Peninsula SPCA or the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved