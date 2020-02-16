Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Dominique Nichole Bean

Dominique Nichole Bean Obituary
Dominique Nichole Bean, 43, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Donald L. Bean, Jr. For a full notice go to www.peninsulafuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2020
