Dominique Nichole Bean, 43, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Donald L. Bean, Jr. For a full notice go to www.peninsulafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2020