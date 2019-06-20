|
|
Don Diego Pierce, affectionately known to family and friends as "Don Boy", passed from this life into eternal rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, Virginia. Born on July 3, 1961 to the late Samuel and Lillie Mae Pierce. In addition to his beloved wife, Maxine Tabb-Pierce, Don Boy is survived by 6 children: Chalethia, Shanna, Donnette, Carderro, Don Jr. and Dawnsha. Don is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 3 sisters Queenella Gray, Joan Holloway (Mark) and Paulette Terrell (Kenneth).
A home-going celebration will take place on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1pm in Colossian Baptist Church, 856 Old Fort Eustis Boulevard, Newport News, VA. He will lie in state from 10:30am until service time. The repass will follow the services at the Dominion Power Club House 1709 Waterview Road, Yorktown, VA 23692.
Services are fully entrusted to Howard Funeral Home of Gloucester, Virginia.
Published in Daily Press on June 20, 2019