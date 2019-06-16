|
Don Frishkorn
Don Frishkorn, 85, originally from Evans City, PA, passed away at his home in Yorktown, VA on June 14, 2019, after a lingering illness with kidney and heart failure.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Ann; four children, Mary Beth Newman, Col. Jim Frishkorn, USAF (ret.) (Mei-Ling), Susan Frishkorn, and Diane Fry (Peter); ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his faithful Basset Hound, Annabelle.
After a 43 year career, Don retired in 1996 from the Newport News Shipyard Cost Engineering Department.
The family will receive friends 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A celebration of Don's life will follow at 2:00 PM in the funeral home. Interment at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the York County (VA) Fire Dept.
Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23666.
Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019