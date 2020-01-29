Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
5490 Ware Neck Road
Gloucester, VA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
the social hall
Inurnment
Following Services
the church cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Fischer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Robert Fischer Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Robert Fischer Jr. Obituary
Don Robert Fischer, Jr., age 91 of Gloucester, died on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Riverside Walter Reed Convalescent Center. Don was a graduate of Newport News High School Class of 1945, retired from Newport News Shipyard following 40 years of commitment. He was of Baptist faith and a member of East End Blue Devils. Mr. Fischer was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Fischer. He is survived by a sister, Rachel Rhea and husband Calvin, niece, Denise Carter (Al), nephews, Keith Rhea (Lisa), Donnie Rhea as well as a host of great-nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life service conducted by the Reverend Tom Cohick will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at Beulah Baptist Church, 5490 Ware Neck Road, Gloucester, inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the social hall following inurnment. In Don's memory, contributions may be made to the building fund of Beulah Baptist Church, PO Box 1519, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -