Don Robert Fischer, Jr., age 91 of Gloucester, died on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Riverside Walter Reed Convalescent Center. Don was a graduate of Newport News High School Class of 1945, retired from Newport News Shipyard following 40 years of commitment. He was of Baptist faith and a member of East End Blue Devils. Mr. Fischer was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Fischer. He is survived by a sister, Rachel Rhea and husband Calvin, niece, Denise Carter (Al), nephews, Keith Rhea (Lisa), Donnie Rhea as well as a host of great-nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life service conducted by the Reverend Tom Cohick will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at Beulah Baptist Church, 5490 Ware Neck Road, Gloucester, inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the social hall following inurnment. In Don's memory, contributions may be made to the building fund of Beulah Baptist Church, PO Box 1519, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020