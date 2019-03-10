Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Donald Nolf
Donald Andrew "Don" Nolf, born November 13, 1938 to Mr. & Mrs. K.A. Nolf, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, March 7. Don was a long time resident of Hampton. In rest he will join his parents; two sisters, Ms. Bertie Wymer & Ms. Floy Rosario; the love of his life and wife of 40 years Mrs. Betty Nolf; and his great granddaughter Kaylee Payton. He joined the US Air Force as a jet mechanic, and after serving went on to work for Newport News Shipbuilding as a crane operator. He then retired from Howmet after 14 years. Mr. Nolf became a member of Fox Hill Road Baptist Church in October of 2010. He was a diehard Redskins fan, and liked anyone who raced for Joe Gibbs. He is survived by Miss Donna Nolf; Mrs. Rose Bone; Mrs. Paula Smith; Mr. John Rowels; 10 beloved grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 14th at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home from 6-8pm. A Celebration of Life service will follow on Friday, March 15th at Fox Hill Road Baptist church at 11am with interment at Peninsula Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2019
