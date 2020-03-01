Home

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
The Chamberlin on Fort Monroe

Donald Arthur Fredrickson, 92, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. A native of Buffalo, New York, Donald was a resident at The Chamberlin on Fort Monroe. He retired after 38+ years of service with General Electric and faithfully served his country in the United States Navy earning the Asiatic Pacific Medal, American Theatre Medal and the Victory Medal USN. Donald was a 1949 Electrical Engineer graduate of Penn State where he was a member of the Penn State Blue Band, Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, Phi Mu Alpha (Honorary Music Fraternity) and the Penn State Alumni Association. Donald was a percussionist for various bands and orchestras in Connecticut and Indiana specializing in timpani, and a member of National Association of Rudimental Drummers. He was an avid photographer.

Preceded in death by his spouse of 53 years, Margot B. Fredrickson; father, F. Arthur Fredrickson; mother, Ella Rebecca Fredrickson; daughter, Carin Sue Fredrickson; sister, Lois J. Guccini; brother, Robert Allen Fredrickson; sister-in-law, Jane Doner Fredrickson, Donald is survived by his children, David Fredrickson and his wife Barbara, Bradford Fredrickson and his wife Saundra and Lisa Arend and her husband Jim, granddaughter, Cathryn E. Fredrickson; brother-in-law, Leroy Guccini, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Donald's life will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at The Chamberlin on Fort Monroe with Navy Honors.

In lieu of flowers donations to the

The family would like to thank the Chamberlin staff and residents and the Riverside Rehab Hospital for the care they provided.

Published in Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2020
