Windsor, Va. - Donald Chester McCracken, 87, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home in Windsor.



Retired from NASA as a project manager in 1993 after 30 years of service. He was a marine Corp veteran. He played football at Vanderbilt and Kent State. It is very important to him that he was mentored and coached by Steve Belichick, who was like a father to him and was a lifetime patriot fan. He lettered and was captain in four sports: Track, Baseball Football and Basketball.



He had a brother Robert McCracken (Rita) who was a World War II pilot who flew 26 missions. Robert was 10 years older than Donald, and Robert's wife Rita was like a mother to him and helped raise him. He also had a sister, Jan McCracken.



He is preceded in death by his wife Jo Anna and is survived by his children, Melissa Bent Curt McCracken and Jed McCracken.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday September 4, 2020 in Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, VA. by Rev. Thurman Hayes. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store