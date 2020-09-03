Windsor, Va. - Donald Chester McCracken, 87, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home in Windsor.
Retired from NASA as a project manager in 1993 after 30 years of service. He was a marine Corp veteran. He played football at Vanderbilt and Kent State. It is very important to him that he was mentored and coached by Steve Belichick, who was like a father to him and was a lifetime patriot fan. He lettered and was captain in four sports: Track, Baseball Football and Basketball.
He had a brother Robert McCracken (Rita) who was a World War II pilot who flew 26 missions. Robert was 10 years older than Donald, and Robert's wife Rita was like a mother to him and helped raise him. He also had a sister, Jan McCracken.
He is preceded in death by his wife Jo Anna and is survived by his children, Melissa Bent Curt McCracken and Jed McCracken.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday September 4, 2020 in Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, VA. by Rev. Thurman Hayes. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 3, 2020.