DONALD CHESTER MCCRACKEN
Windsor, Va. – Donald Chester McCracken, 87, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home in Windsor.

Don retired from NASA as a Project Manager of the Scout Rocket Program in 1994 after 35 years of service. He was a Marine Corp veteran and played football at Vanderbilt and Kent State. He was proud to have been mentored and coached at Vanderbilt by Steve Belichick, who was like a father to him. He lettered and was Captain in track, baseball, football, and basketball in high school. For these achievements, Don was inducted into Canfield Athletic Hall of Fame, Canfield, Ohio. He was a lifetime Patriots' fan and fishing was his active passion. He and his wife, Jo Anna S. McCracken, were members of First Baptist Church, Suffolk, VA, where together they founded a nursing home visitation ministry. Don had a brother, Robert McCracken, a World War II pilot who flew 26 missions. Robert was 10 years older than Don. Robert's wife, Rita, helped raise him and was like a mother to him. He also had a sister, Janice Murray.

Don is preceded in death by his wife Jo Anna and is survived by his children, Melissa Bent of El Granada, CA, Curt McCracken and his wife Marie of Raleigh, NC, and Jed McCracken and his wife Cookie of Charleston, SC.; his grandchildren, Erika G. Demme and her husband Zach of Christiansburg, VA and Ian A. Bent of El Granada, CA . He is also survived by two stepdaughters: Cindy Hodge (Leon) of Clover, SC, and Shari Gandee (Kavin) of Newport News, VA. Grandchildren: Bradley Harris (Laura) of Hoover, AL; Bekki Harris, of Greenville, SC; and Hollis Smith of Charlotte, NC. Also, a great grandson, Dallon Harris Taylor, of Greenville, SC. Especially appreciated were his sister-in-law Doris, and Don and Jo's caregiver, Carol.

A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday September 4, 2020 in Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, VA by Rev. Thurman Hayes. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Peninsula Memorial Park
12750 Warwick Blvd
Newport News, VA 23606
7579301197
September 3, 2020
Don will be sadly missed by his family, his neighbors and friends. He was a great brother-in-law and loved my dear sister completely. My heart is at peace knowing that they are re-united in Heaven and worshiping our Lord there in person. Rest in peace, Don.
Doris Jamison
Family
September 3, 2020
We love you and will miss you terribly, Don. You and Mom were married 36 years, and you took care of me and my children like we were your own. It is fitting that you and Mom passed from this life so closely together (4 1/2 months). We know that you both are at peace together, after two wonderful lives well-lived. Thank you for all that you did for Mom and for our family.

With love,
Cindy and Leon
Cindy Hodge
Family
September 3, 2020
Melissa, So sorry to hear of your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Dennis & Cathy Mays
Friend
September 3, 2020
Semper Fi Marine, Rip.
