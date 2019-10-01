Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
Donald Creech Smith Obituary
Donald Creech Smith, 80, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Newport News. Donald retired as a plumbing engineer at JP Harvey Engineering Solutions in 2014 after 12 years of service. He was a member of the Warwick Moose Lodge #1711 and attended Olivet Christian Church.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Floy Smith; his daughter, Michelle Lewis; and brothers, Gerald Smith and Terry Smith. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Smith; his daughters, Kimberly Terry of Semora, NC and Windy Smith of Richmond Hill, GA; his sisters, Frankie Fritzle of Hampton, Jeanette Curtis of Newport News, and Jackie Watkins of West Virginia; his 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home with Interment to follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 1, 2019
