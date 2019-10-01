|
Donald Creech Smith, 80, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Newport News. Donald retired as a plumbing engineer at JP Harvey Engineering Solutions in 2014 after 12 years of service. He was a member of the Warwick Moose Lodge #1711 and attended Olivet Christian Church.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Floy Smith; his daughter, Michelle Lewis; and brothers, Gerald Smith and Terry Smith. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Smith; his daughters, Kimberly Terry of Semora, NC and Windy Smith of Richmond Hill, GA; his sisters, Frankie Fritzle of Hampton, Jeanette Curtis of Newport News, and Jackie Watkins of West Virginia; his 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home with Interment to follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 1, 2019