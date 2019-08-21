|
|
Donald Dean Kleopfer died on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Williamsburg, VA. He was born near Ramona, KS on January 27, 1923. He was the son of Dr. George Henry and Mary Lillian (Poe) Kleopfer. He graduated from Ramona High School in 1941 and entered the U.S. Army in 1942. He was a World War II veteran having served three years in the 309th Medical Battalion, of the 84th Infantry Division in the European Theater of Operations in the Battle of Central Europe, The Rhineland, and the Ardennes in Belgium. He had been a resident of Newport News since 1964. Mr. Kleopfer was employed by the Naval Air Warfare Center, Point Mugu, CA until his retirement in January of 1994 after 29 years of service with The Department of the Navy. During this time he was assigned to the Commander Naval Air Force Atlantic Fleet Staff, NAS Norfolk, VA as a training instructor and logistics manager of aerial targets.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George H. Kleopfer and Mary (Poe) Kleopfer; his wife, Julia Corinne (Moffitt) Kleopfer in 1989, daughter of Dr. James and Nellie Moffitt of Tampa, KS; and his daughter, Barbara Lynn Kleopfer in 2007 of Williamsburg, VA. He is the last of nine siblings: Harvey, George, Harold, Newton, Milo Kleopfer, Evangeline Miller, Ramona Marion, Berneda Moore and Winifred Engle. Survivors include his three children; Carolyn K. Davis, C. Annette Minter and John D. Kleopfer all of Williamsburg, VA; two grandchildren, Michael Minter of Williamsburg, VA and John Minter and his wife, Molly, U.S. Army, Ft. Stewart, GA; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Morgan Minter; and his dog, Charlie.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church by Rev. George Prado with Interment to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park with Military Honors. The family will receive visitors at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. A reception will follow the Interment at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 21, 2019