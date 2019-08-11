Home

Donald E. Dellapenta, 62, of Newport News and West Siloam Springs, Ok, passed away unexpectedly July 29, 2019. He was born January 20, 1957 to Joseph and Saralee Dellapenta. He was the beloved brother of Joe Jr, Gerald Dellapenta and Claudia D Melgaard. He graduated from Ferguson High School. He lived his life with love for the Lord, his family, the earth and music. Donald will greatly missed. Please go to www.wassonfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 11, 2019
