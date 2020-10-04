Yorktown - Donald Edwin Wiggins, 81, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Don was a native of Bryson City, North Carolina. He graduated from Warwick High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a York County resident for 34 years and the owner of Don Wiggins Builder, Inc. and Virginia Trusses, Inc. Don was a major area home builder his entire life.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Luther and Hazel Wiggins and a sister Brenda Ellis. Don is survived by his wife of 13 years Carolyn C. Wiggins, a sister Dorothy L. Somerset and her husband Bill J. Somerset and brothers, Kenneth L. Wiggins and his wife Debra and Michael L. Wiggins and his wife Patti. He is also survived by two step sons, Steven Bloom and Christopher Bloom and many nieces and nephews.
Don served on the York County Board of Supervisors 2000-2004, 2008-2016. While on the board, he secured the first ambulance for Seaford Fire Station, secured funding for the Seaford Elementary School gymnasium, as well as the lighted path between the school and Seaford Baptist Church, and he also secured funding and supervised the plans for the Edgehill Drainage Project. He was a major contributor to the planning of the Yorktown Waterfront. The VA Gazette stated on August 10, 2011, "He is the most selfless of elected officials, delighted to serve the will of the people." Some of the organizations he was a member of included the York County Chamber of Commerce, the York County Small Business Association, Caritas Charity, the Board of Directors of the Williamsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, the Peninsula Homebuilders Association, the Lafayette Gun Club, the Old Dominion Dragoons of the North-South Skirmish Association (N-SSA), and a supporter of The Williamsburg Choral Guild and the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation.
He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends. Donald's interment was on July 13th at the Albert G. Horton Veteran Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Seaford Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions to be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.