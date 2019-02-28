James City County - Donald Elmo Tross, 81, beloved husband of 58 years, father and "Paw Paw" passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. The son of Elmo and Mildred Tross, he was born August 3, 1937 and shared the same birthday as his faithful wife Mary Ann. He was a 1955 graduate of Petersburg High School and a graduate of the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School in 1959 and worked in the Shipyard until he retired in 1993. After retirement he enjoyed his days of fishing, gardening, and in the last 12 years became the primary caretaker for his wife. He enjoyed other activities such as his POGO meetings and served on the board of the Mariners Club. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Mark Allen Tross and by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Tross; his daughter, Donna Cooke (Eddie) of Kitty Hawk NC; his son, Steve Tross of Williamsburg; grandchildren, Zachary and Jacob Robins, Dylan and Cole Tross; sisters, Patricia Hamilton and Pam Vaughan (Johnny); his special brother and sister in law, JD and Virginia Hart. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Weymouth Funeral Home, 12746 Nettles Drive, Newport News, with a reception to follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Donald may be made in his memory to the . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary