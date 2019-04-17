|
Donald Harry Weaver, 75, parted this life on April 12, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 4, 1943, he was a Newport News resident for 50 years. He was proud of his service to the U.S. Air Force and his church.Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife of 53 years, Carol Ann Jacoby Weaver; sons, Bryan (Courtney), Jason (Kimberly) and Braden; grandchildren, DeVon, Kamren, Rileigh, Bryce and Aiden; brother Charles Weaver (Janice); brother-in-law Timothy Jacoby (Deborah); and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 1 PM Friday, April 19, 2019 at Denbigh United Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow.In lieu of flowers the family encourages memorial contributions be made to the or Denbigh United Presbyterian Church.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 17, 2019