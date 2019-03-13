Donald I. Shuler, 79, died Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born in Newark, NY, he was a longtime Hampton resident. He retired from the US Air Force in 1978 after 20 years of service then went to work at NASA in the Security office, retiring as Captain in 2008 after 25 years. He was an avid bowler.Don was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Shuler, a daughter, Donna Fitzsimmons, and a son, Kevin Edward Shuler. Survivors include his children, Robert Shuler (Abbie), Kelly Muir (John) and Karen Shuler (Debbie); four grandchildren, Kevin Shuler, Kerri Butts, Michael Lupton, and Daniel Fitzsimmons; and six great-grandchildren, Charleigh and Crystaleigh Lupton, Gage Shuler, Nathan and Jack Butts, and Evelyn Fitzsimmons.The family would like to thank Bill Mounger, Mickey York and Marve Goff for their never-ending friendship.In honoring his beloved Gloria's wishes, no services were held at the time of her death, but Don wished to have a service for them both upon his death. A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home chapel. Interment with full Air Force honors will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Memorials may be made to the Tidewater Bichon Frise Rescue, P.o. Box 8084, Suffolk, VA 23438. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary