Bethany United Methodist Chr
1509 Todds Ln
Hampton, VA 23666
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
1509 Todds Lane
Hampton, VA
View Map
Donald Ivory Steppe


1937 - 2019
Donald Ivory Steppe Obituary
Donald I. Steppe has finished his earthly journey. Born on July 31, 1937, Don was a faithful husband, a loving father and grandfather, as well as, a brother, uncle and friend.

After graduating from the Apprentice School, he pursued his college degree from North Carolina State and his Masters from William and Mary. His life revolved around family, friends, sports, church, travel, and a job he loved for 62 years. Don served on the BayPort Credit Union Board in many capacities for 42 years; another love in his life, and became certified by the Credit Union National Association as well as being awarded Director Emeritus. Other involvements included church leadership, basketball refereeing, engineering societies, and as a faculty member for 35 years at Thomas Nelson Community College. For a time he will be separated from his family, wife Martha, daughter and son-in-law Donna and Charles Groves, grandson Seth, sister Mary Candman, brothers-in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. Don you are in our hearts forever.

A celebration of Don's life will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church, 1509 Todds Lane, Hampton, Virginia on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. At his request, his body has been gifted to science and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church.
Published in Daily Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
