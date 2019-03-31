Rev. Donald J. Cavey, 72, passed away on Saturday March 23, 2019 at his home in Hampton. He was raised in Baltimore, MD the son of Daniel J. and Mary G. Cavey.Fr. Cavey was ordained to the priesthood in 1976 and was totally devoted to his vocation and Catholic Faith. He served as a Catholic Chaplain for over 36 years with the Department of Veterans Affairs, mostly at the Hampton VA Medical Center. He also served as the Pastor of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church from 1998-2008. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Mary Star of the Sea Council #511.Fr. Cavey was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia C. Crosby. He is survived by his niece, Karen C. Waterhouse (Jonathan)l nephew, Steven Crosby; brother-in-law, Ronald Crosby and great nieces, Natalie, Nora and Naomi Waterhouse.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am Thursday, April 4, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Simon Ahn.The family wishes in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology, PO Box 429, Hales Corners, WI 53130-0429.Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary