Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
For more information about
Donald Cavey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Cavey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Cavey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald J. Cavey Obituary
Rev. Donald J. Cavey, 72, passed away on Saturday March 23, 2019 at his home in Hampton. He was raised in Baltimore, MD the son of Daniel J. and Mary G. Cavey.Fr. Cavey was ordained to the priesthood in 1976 and was totally devoted to his vocation and Catholic Faith. He served as a Catholic Chaplain for over 36 years with the Department of Veterans Affairs, mostly at the Hampton VA Medical Center. He also served as the Pastor of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church from 1998-2008. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Mary Star of the Sea Council #511.Fr. Cavey was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia C. Crosby. He is survived by his niece, Karen C. Waterhouse (Jonathan)l nephew, Steven Crosby; brother-in-law, Ronald Crosby and great nieces, Natalie, Nora and Naomi Waterhouse.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am Thursday, April 4, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Simon Ahn.The family wishes in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology, PO Box 429, Hales Corners, WI 53130-0429.Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now