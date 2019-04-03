It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Jackson Cleckley, 93, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Don is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Louise, his sons: Michael and Scott, and his nine grandchildren: Ryan, Elizabeth, David, Lauren, Matthew, Steven, Caterina, Keegan, and Clayton. Don was born in Caroleen, North Carolina on March 20, 1926.He attended NC State University and Auburn University and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the United States Air Force as a pilot during World War II.Don worked for NACA, the precursor to NASA, in aeronautical research and wind tunnel testing. He also began a business building single family homes, which grew into a 45 year career of land development of numerous subdivisions on the Peninsula, including the building of over a thousand homes. Don served as a two term President of the Virginia Home Builders Association and was a Life Director of the National Home Builders Association. He was a lifelong member of Hampton Baptist Church. A celebration of Donald's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Parklawn Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary