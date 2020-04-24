|
|
Donald Joseph Perreault, 56, passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2020.
He is survived by his beloved wife Shirley, of 25 years, parents Tomi and Ernest Perreault, and siblings Roy (Angel), Lise (Andy), Louise, and twin brother David (Jeannette).
While Don was not a biological father, he was like a Dad to all of his nieces and nephews: Justin (Kristin), Braidy (Lesley), April, Kristin (Craig), Ryan (Samantha), Jason (Claire) Daniel (Julianna), Joshua (Jasmine), Nathan, Carlos (Liz), Christopher, John, Michelle, Elijah, and Nevaeh along with many grand nieces and nephews. Each one has special memories that will be cherished forever.
Donald was a loving son who honored his mother and father and enjoyed weekly lunch and Pinochle with the family. He credited the success he achieved in life to the disciplined upbringing and Christian faith of his parents.
Don was committed to the love of his youth Shirley Kay Hartsell for more than 35 years. Don and Shirl enjoyed a simple life together at home, gardening, and spending time outdoors with their three dogs Samson, Camille, and Nera. They cherished and served each other more with every passing year.
More than a mere brother or an uncle, Don was also a loyal friend to each of his siblings, nieces, and nephews and shared common interests including weighty Biblical discussions, golf, guitars, music, skiing, computers, tennis, and foosball. To say that he was competitive is an understatement; Don didn't just play, he played to win and excelled at nearly all of his endeavors. As a lasting memorial to Don, the nephews established the Don Perreault Trophy of Triumph to the winner of each season's Fantasy Sports.
Don was a man of integrity, committed to excellence; his work ethic was unsurpassed. He loved his job and the people at the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater. With every job, he always earned the respect of his employers, coworkers, and customers. Today many are counted among his friends.
His friends, who are many, have been sharing an outpouring of grace and kindness of the memories that Don helped to create. He was a resilient man that helped many people and was generous with his time, talent, and resources, never expecting anything in return.
Don's sudden departure leaves a void for all of us that seems too big to fill, but knowing that he had put his faith in Jesus for salvation, we trust in the promise of the blessed hope-the glorious appearing of our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ at His Second Coming and our grand reunion with Don.
In lieu of flowers or other gestures of kindness, Don would have liked to help as many children as he could through organizations like Shriner's Hospital.
A graveside service will be broadcast live starting at 3 PM on Friday, April 24, 2020 on the Facebook page of R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 24, 2020