Donald Jacks (DJ) 86, passed away peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019 in Litchfield Park, AZ. He was born, February 14, 1933 to Joseph and Anna Jacks in Cook County, IL. The family was raised in West Point, VA. Donald moved to and fell in love with AZ in 1955. He served in the Air Force for 22 years and was a Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed traveling the world with his beloved wife Betty and sons Bruce and Bryan. Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Betty; his son, Bryan Jacks; granddaughter, Jessica Jacks; parents, Joseph and Anna Jacks; and brother, Melvin Jacks. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Diane Jacks, Flagstaff, AZ; granddaughters, Casey Pouquette (Dave Pouquette Jr), Austyn Mauldin (Mike Mauldin), Flagstaff, AZ and Reanna Jones, KY; and great-granddaughters, Dallie Rose &Tyler Marie Pouquette, Flagstaff, AZ, Elana Jones; brothers, Norman, Jerome, Raymond; sister, Joann Miles; and extended family. Donald had a life well lived. He was a patriot and a father, a mechanic and a veteran, a husband and a friend, he will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2011 at 10:00 am at Thompsons Funeral Chapel, 926 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to s or Humane Society. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2019