Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Funeral Chapel
926 South Litchfield Road
Goodyear, AZ 85338
(623) 932-1780
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Jacks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Jacks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Jacks Obituary
Donald Jacks (DJ) 86, passed away peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019 in Litchfield Park, AZ. He was born, February 14, 1933 to Joseph and Anna Jacks in Cook County, IL. The family was raised in West Point, VA. Donald moved to and fell in love with AZ in 1955. He served in the Air Force for 22 years and was a Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed traveling the world with his beloved wife Betty and sons Bruce and Bryan. Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Betty; his son, Bryan Jacks; granddaughter, Jessica Jacks; parents, Joseph and Anna Jacks; and brother, Melvin Jacks. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Diane Jacks, Flagstaff, AZ; granddaughters, Casey Pouquette (Dave Pouquette Jr), Austyn Mauldin (Mike Mauldin), Flagstaff, AZ and Reanna Jones, KY; and great-granddaughters, Dallie Rose &Tyler Marie Pouquette, Flagstaff, AZ, Elana Jones; brothers, Norman, Jerome, Raymond; sister, Joann Miles; and extended family. Donald had a life well lived. He was a patriot and a father, a mechanic and a veteran, a husband and a friend, he will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2011 at 10:00 am at Thompsons Funeral Chapel, 926 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to s or Humane Society. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson Funeral Chapel
Download Now