Donald L. Ellis, 86 of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020 at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane, West Virginia.
He was born in Newport News, Virginia to the late Harry Wilson and Heloise Marie Watson Ellis in 1933, and moved to St. Albans, WV with his wife Emma and son Karl in 1957.
Don was a retired co-owner of Coal River Insurance Company and a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church of St. Albans.
He was a graduate of Warwick High School, class of 1951, attended Auburn University under a football scholarship, and graduated from The College of William and Mary.
He was a member of many service, church and artistic organizations in West Virginia. He was active in Boy Scouting for over 60 years.
Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Emma Spear Ellis; daughter, Rene` York of St. Albans; sons, Karl Ellis (Kimberly) of Wooster, OH and Shawn Ellis (Denise) of Newport News, VA; brother, Robert Leslie Ellis (Janice) of Columbia, MD. Also surviving are his four grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A private funeral service was held at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans, WV with Rev. Jonathan Dierdorff officiating. He is interred at Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans, WV.
