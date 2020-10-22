Donald Leroy Horsley, age 84, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Donald was a native and lifelong resident of Gloucester, Va. He was a Master Craftsman and owner of several businesses to include Horsley Brothers Building Contracting, Donald Horsley & Son, and Gloucester Building Supply. A founding member of Tidewater Beagle Club, Honorary Life Member of Pampa Hunt Club, and a longtime member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, Gloucester. Donald had a love and a skill beyond most when working with wood. He hand-made molder bits to shape trim to match trim in old homes. However, the most important positions of all was a loving husband, devoted father, friend and the very best Papa hands down. He was preceded in death by parents, William Dudley Horsley, Jr, Hilda Samuel Walker Horsley, siblings William Perry Horsley, Sr., John "Tom" Atley Horsley, and Purnell "Buck" Samuel Horsley. Donald leaves behind the love of his life, best friend and wife of 63 years, Barbara A. Horsley; daughter, Jennifer Horsley Northstein; son, Damon Horsley and wife Sally; brother -in- law Lewis Ames and wife Rita; grandchildren, Hunter Howard Horsley, Ridge Zackery Northstein and great-grandchildren Ambellina Rain Northstein and Liam Carsyn Northstein. The family will receive friends Friday October 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required for entry, and social distancing will be mandatory. On Saturday October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., a graveside service will be held at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Gloucester, Va. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow the graveside service at 12:00 p.m. at Damon & Company, in the banquet room, 7104 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Gloucester, VA 23061. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 1417, Gloucester, VA 23061. Arrangements are under the care of Hogg Funeral Home in Gloucester, VA



