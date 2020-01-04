Home

Donald L. Spangler, 71, of Newport News, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyman and Mabel Spangler, his daughter, Melanie Lynn Spangler, and sister, Carolyn Spangler Smith. He is survived by his son, Harlan Spangler (Diane); grandchildren, Christopher and Ryan Spangler; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Oakleigh; a dear niece, Stephanie Smith Snider (John); great-niece, Merritt Snider; and two brothers, Leroy and Cary Spangler. A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. For full obituary, please see website www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 4, 2020
