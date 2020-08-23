Donald Milton Duguid went to his eternal rest Wednesday, August 13, 2020, at the age of 93. He was born November 10, 1926, in Wichita, KS, the second son of Ralph and Vivian Duguid. Donald served a short time of service in the US Navy as a Seaman studying electronics before he attended Wichita State University, followed by The University of Oklahoma where he received his BS in Electrical Engineering in 1951. He was a member of Phi Epsilon Sigma Fraternity at Wichita State and then of Sigma Nu at The University of Oklahoma. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Evans, in September 1950.
Don worked for Dow Chemical Co. in Freeport, TX after his graduation as Electrical Design Engineer, Technical Employment Supervisor, Personnel Safety and Training Manager, and Labor Relation Assistant over 12 years. In 1963, the family moved to Williamsburg, VA where he assumed the role of Employee Relations Manager for the Dow Chemical plant and later multiple Dow Badische Co. plants. Don served as Vice President of Bentex Mills in New Jersey. Before his retirement in 1985, he was General Plant Manager for BASF in Williamsburg for 11 years.
Athletics were one of Don's loves. He was a letterman in wrestling and football in high school and he played football for Wichita State. He enjoyed extended family camping trips, traveling, tennis, golf, hunting, bridge, ship model construction, watercolor painting, and music. The family enjoyed his piano playing and was proud of his accomplished barbershop singing as the booming bass. His Texas barbershop quartet won third place in a 3-state competition!
A born leader, he was President of his pledge class for Sigma Nu and Intramural Sports Coordinator in his college years. In Williamsburg, he served as President of the Queens Lake Club, President of the Crown Colony Club, and President of the Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce. He was also a Member of the Board of Directors of Williamsburg Community Hospital, and Elder and choir member in the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church.
Don was predeceased by his loving wife, Marilyn, of almost 70 years in April. He is survived by his four loving daughters, Libby Kochey (Fred), Katherine Kurbjun (Max Jr.), Pamela Brushwood (Bruce), Shelley Spears (Laurence), and by his nephew Greg Evans (Debbie). He was dearly loved by his surviving 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Don will always be remembered for his sharp intellect, terrific sense of humor, fun-loving spirit, and his dedication to his wife and family. Shortly before he passed away, he wrote, "The greatest satisfaction of my life is to see our family together and happy. Marilyn and I have been very fortunate in so many ways and for these things, I am very thankful." He will be greatly missed.
Don will be inurned next to his wife at the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church columbarium. A celebration of Don and Marilyn's lives is tentatively planned for October. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Williamsburg Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice
.