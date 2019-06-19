Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Sours
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald M. Sours

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald M. Sours Obituary
Donald M. Sours

Donald M. Sours, 78, died unexpectedly June 10, 2019 from complications due to Parkinson's Disease. Don retired from Newport News Shipbuilding as a planner. He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd Manning Sours and Ella Mae Gary and survived by his wife of 43 years, Lorraine White Sours; daughters Robin West and Kimberly Sours; two grandchildren; and stepchildren, Candy White Scherberger and Billy White. At Don's request, all services will be private.

Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.