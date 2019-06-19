|
Donald M. Sours
Donald M. Sours, 78, died unexpectedly June 10, 2019 from complications due to Parkinson's Disease. Don retired from Newport News Shipbuilding as a planner. He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd Manning Sours and Ella Mae Gary and survived by his wife of 43 years, Lorraine White Sours; daughters Robin West and Kimberly Sours; two grandchildren; and stepchildren, Candy White Scherberger and Billy White. At Don's request, all services will be private.
