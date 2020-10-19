1/
Donald M. Wayman
Conway, SC.....

Mr. Donald Milton "Don" Wayman, 75, wife of Sheryl Wayman, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Formally of Seaford, VA.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Sheryl Wayman; his sons, Matthew (Stacey) Wayman of Lanexa, VA, Christian (Roxanne) Wayman of Glouchester, VA. and Justin (DeLevia) Wayman of Seaford, VA; his grandchildren, Brianne Wayman, Baylor Wayman, Ashley McInnis, Avery Wayman, Blakeleigh Wayman, Piper Wayman, and Maddox Wayman; his siblings, Tim Wayman, Dick Wayman, Jayne Bettman, Skip Wayman, Barb Clark, and Tracy Mengelson; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved four-legged companion, his dog Lacy, who is lost without him.

A Graveside Service will be held Saturday October 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Peninsula Memorial Park 12750 Warwick Blvd. Newport News, VA 23606.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
