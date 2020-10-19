Conway, SC.....



Mr. Donald Milton "Don" Wayman, 75, wife of Sheryl Wayman, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Formally of Seaford, VA.



Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Sheryl Wayman; his sons, Matthew (Stacey) Wayman of Lanexa, VA, Christian (Roxanne) Wayman of Glouchester, VA. and Justin (DeLevia) Wayman of Seaford, VA; his grandchildren, Brianne Wayman, Baylor Wayman, Ashley McInnis, Avery Wayman, Blakeleigh Wayman, Piper Wayman, and Maddox Wayman; his siblings, Tim Wayman, Dick Wayman, Jayne Bettman, Skip Wayman, Barb Clark, and Tracy Mengelson; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved four-legged companion, his dog Lacy, who is lost without him.



A Graveside Service will be held Saturday October 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Peninsula Memorial Park 12750 Warwick Blvd. Newport News, VA 23606.



Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store