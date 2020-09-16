1/1
Donald Milton Wayman
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Donald Milton "Don" Wayman, 75, husband of Sheryl Wayman, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Formerly of Seaford, VA.

Born September 14, 1944 in Oneonta, NY, Don was the son of the late Milton Wayman and the late Betty Houck Wayman. He was a construction superintendent by trade and proudly served his country in the United States Navy for seven years during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed sailing and built his own sailboat and was a talented artist. Don co-owned a construction company in Otego, NY with his brother, Tim. He was predeceased by his son, Brian Donald Wayman.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Sheryl Wayman; his sons, Matthew (Stacey) Wayman of Lanexa, VA, Christian (Roxanne) Wayman of Glouchester, VA. and Justin (DeLevia) Wayman of Seaford, VA; his grandchildren, Brianne Wayman, Baylor Wayman, Ashley McInnis, Avery Wayman, Blakeleigh Wayman, Piper Wayman, and Maddox Wayman; his siblings, Tim Wayman, Dick Wayman, Jayne Bettman, Skip Wayman, Barb Clark, and Tracy Mengelson; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved four-legged companion, his dog Lacy, who is lost without him.

A Graveside Service will be held in Virginia at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. Goldfinch Funeral Home-ConwayChapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved