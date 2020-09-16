Mr. Donald Milton "Don" Wayman, 75, husband of Sheryl Wayman, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Formerly of Seaford, VA.
Born September 14, 1944 in Oneonta, NY, Don was the son of the late Milton Wayman and the late Betty Houck Wayman. He was a construction superintendent by trade and proudly served his country in the United States Navy for seven years during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed sailing and built his own sailboat and was a talented artist. Don co-owned a construction company in Otego, NY with his brother, Tim. He was predeceased by his son, Brian Donald Wayman.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Sheryl Wayman; his sons, Matthew (Stacey) Wayman of Lanexa, VA, Christian (Roxanne) Wayman of Glouchester, VA. and Justin (DeLevia) Wayman of Seaford, VA; his grandchildren, Brianne Wayman, Baylor Wayman, Ashley McInnis, Avery Wayman, Blakeleigh Wayman, Piper Wayman, and Maddox Wayman; his siblings, Tim Wayman, Dick Wayman, Jayne Bettman, Skip Wayman, Barb Clark, and Tracy Mengelson; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved four-legged companion, his dog Lacy, who is lost without him.
A Graveside Service will be held in Virginia at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
