On September 12, 2020 Donald Dickinson passed away at Riverside Regional Medical Center. He was a more than 30 year veteran of the Retail Advertising Department at the Daily Press, His wife, Betty (shown in the photo) died in 1984. Mr. Dickinson is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Dickinson and numerous cousins. Services will be conducted at the Albert G Horton Veterans Cemetery at 5310 Milners Rd in Suffolk VA at noon sharp on Tuesday, October 13, 2020



