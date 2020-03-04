|
|
Donald Raymond Ruhl, Sr. 86, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home in Gloucester, Va. He was born in McKeesport, PA. to the late Stephen and Edith Ruhl. he was employed by Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania for 44 years having retired in 1996. After moving to Gloucester he was a bus driver for Gloucester County Public School System for 15 years. He worked for Grampas Tool Box for over 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Earl and Richard Ruhl and is survived by his wife Marlaine M. Ruhl, his children Donald Ruhl, Jr.(Charity), Deborah Griffon(Dennis), Denise Ratio(Daniel), David Ruhl, and Dawn Brown, brother John Ruhl, thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 4, 2020