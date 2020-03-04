Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
View Map

Donald R. Ruhl Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Ruhl Sr. Obituary
Donald Raymond Ruhl, Sr. 86, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home in Gloucester, Va. He was born in McKeesport, PA. to the late Stephen and Edith Ruhl. he was employed by Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania for 44 years having retired in 1996. After moving to Gloucester he was a bus driver for Gloucester County Public School System for 15 years. He worked for Grampas Tool Box for over 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Earl and Richard Ruhl and is survived by his wife Marlaine M. Ruhl, his children Donald Ruhl, Jr.(Charity), Deborah Griffon(Dennis), Denise Ratio(Daniel), David Ruhl, and Dawn Brown, brother John Ruhl, thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -