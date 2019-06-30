|
|
Yorktown, Va. - Donald "Donnie" Robert Collins, 41, of Yorktown, VA, died June 26, 2019.
Donnie was born February 5, 1978, in Biloxi, Mississippi, to Rita Joan Ferretta and Harold Eldon Collins.
He attended York High in Yorktown, VA. He continued his education at Thomas Nelson receiving his HVAC Technician Certification. Later earning his VA Masters HVAC License.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 6pm-8pm at Amory Funeral Home, 410 Grafton Dr., Yorktown, VA. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 2pm at Grace Fellowship Church, 609 Aberdeen Rd., Hampton, VA. For more information go to amoryfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019