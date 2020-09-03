1/1
Donald Selden Hunt
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Selden Hunt, born October 5, 1945 in Hampton, VA, peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on August 28, 2020. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Joel Haskin Hunt Sr. and Lois Selden Hunt; and brothers, Joel H. Hunt Jr., Andre C. Hunt, and Michael W. Hunt.

Donald graduated from Phenix High School and Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) with degrees in Business Administration and Political Science. Through the years, he became a well-known entrepreneur throughout Hampton Roads, as owner of Hunt's Driving School, Hunt's Limousine Service, and Hunt Construction.

A public viewing will be held at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen St. Hampton, VA 23669 on September 4, 2020 from 12pm - 6pm, with family visitation from 6pm - 7pm; and September 5, 2020 from 9:00AM - 10:30AM. The family will have a private service on Saturday, September 5, 2020 that can be viewed online at 11:00am by liking facebook.com/smzbt.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Memory of Donald Hunt to Virginia Technical Academy where a scholarship is being established in his honor to help support future trade and construction contractors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved