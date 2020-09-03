Donald Selden Hunt, born October 5, 1945 in Hampton, VA, peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on August 28, 2020. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Joel Haskin Hunt Sr. and Lois Selden Hunt; and brothers, Joel H. Hunt Jr., Andre C. Hunt, and Michael W. Hunt.
Donald graduated from Phenix High School and Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) with degrees in Business Administration and Political Science. Through the years, he became a well-known entrepreneur throughout Hampton Roads, as owner of Hunt's Driving School, Hunt's Limousine Service, and Hunt Construction.
A public viewing will be held at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen St. Hampton, VA 23669 on September 4, 2020 from 12pm - 6pm, with family visitation from 6pm - 7pm; and September 5, 2020 from 9:00AM - 10:30AM. The family will have a private service on Saturday, September 5, 2020 that can be viewed online at 11:00am by liking facebook.com/smzbt
.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Memory of Donald Hunt to Virginia Technical Academy where a scholarship is being established in his honor to help support future trade and construction contractors.