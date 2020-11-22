Lt. Col. Donald V. Ridenour, retired, passed away on November 17, 2020, at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, VA, at the age of 91. Don was born on April 17, 1929, in Liberal, KS, to Adam Otto and Irene Wear Ridenour. He was commissioned in the United State Air Force in 1952 and attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his time in service, Lt. Col. Ridenour served as a navigator with the 13th Bomb Squadron during the Korean Conflict and later with Strategic Air Command in Nebraska, Turkey and finally at Langley AFB in Hampton, VA, where he retired in 1971.
After his retirement, Don worked part time in several occupations but gave the majority of his time and energy to the Langley Junior Rifle Club and other local youth shooting teams. He volunteered countless hours as a coach, judge, mentor and friend with these groups from 1974 until his death.
Surviving Don are his son, Mark, wife Barb, and their children, James, David and Grace and his daughter-in-law, Marge. Also surviving is his brother, Bob Ridenour and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. He is predeceased by his wife, Olive; his son, David; brothers, Jim, Walter, Richard, Paul, and Dean; and sisters, Rosalie and Gladys.
Lt. Col. Ridenour was buried Friday, November 20th, with full Military Honors at Parklawn-Wood Memorial Cemetery in Hampton, VA, in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the Virginia Youth Sports Association (VYSA) 501c3 (10 Stirrup Ct; Hampton, VA 23664) or Fisher House Foundation (Fisherhouse.org
), an organization supporting military veterans and their families. Condolences may be made to www.altmeyerfh.com