Donine Kelly Yow, 95, of Newport News, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, September 20, 2019. She was a dedicated Christian, loving wife and compassionate mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a longtime and faithful member of West Hampton Baptist Church where through the years she volunteered as a Sunday School teacher, mission leader, choir member and helped in the church kitchen. Her life was her witness and family was the world to her. She was a great cook, gardener, and she loved to sew! She enjoyed travel with family and friends. She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Herbert P. Yow and her daughter, Judy Y. Combs. She is survived by a son, Rickey P. Yow (Donna) of Kernersville, NC, and two daughters, Donette Y. McClelland (Bill) of Hampton and April Y. Eidson (Lawrence) of Hilton Head Island, SC. She has seven grandchildren: Jeanice Bryant (Billy) of Newport News, Stephen Yow (Shelly) Charlottesville, Kimberly Powell (Robert) of Newport News, Angela Gray (David) of Kernersville, NC, Chase McClelland (Amanda) of Hampton, Austen McClelland (Tyler) of Newport News, and Dillon Eidson of Hilton Head Island, SC. Donine was also blessed to have 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 12:30 PM at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 22, 2019