Donna B. Waters


1937 - 2019
Donna B. Waters Obituary
Donna Blanche Buckley Waters, 82, of 66 Joppa Road, Belvidere, NC, and formerly a longtime resident of Newport News, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Waters was born in Romeo, CO on January 12, 1937, and was the daughter of the late John and Mary Lavinia Swafford Buckley. A homemaker, she was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jeanie Duncan and Brenda Schultz, and by brothers, Aaron and David Buckley.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, David Richard Waters; three children, Donni Hatcher (Guy), David Waters (Debbie), and DaNae Saunders (Michael); seven grandchildren, Christopher, Beau (Kaitlyn), Alaina (Kyle), Madison, Megan (Cory), David, and Stephen; two sisters, Midge James and Shelly Porello; a special niece, Kathy McClaine; and many other nieces, nephews, extended family members.

A private memorial service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the physicians and staff of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Albemarle Home Care & Hospice. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 10, 2019
