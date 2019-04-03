|
|
Donna Biggs Geouge, 66, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. Born in West Virginia, she has been a resident of Newport News and Hampton area since 1984. She was a bookkeeper for Sam Rust Seafood.Donna is survived by her sons, Michael Hamm and Brian Holbrooks; mother, Roxanne Robinson; brothers, Monte Biggs, David Biggs and John Biggs; and nine grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm Saturday at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton. Immediately following at 2:00 pm, Donna's life will be celebrated.To read the extended version of the obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019