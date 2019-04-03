Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
For more information about
Donna Geouge
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Geouge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Biggs Geouge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Biggs Geouge Obituary
Donna Biggs Geouge, 66, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. Born in West Virginia, she has been a resident of Newport News and Hampton area since 1984. She was a bookkeeper for Sam Rust Seafood.Donna is survived by her sons, Michael Hamm and Brian Holbrooks; mother, Roxanne Robinson; brothers, Monte Biggs, David Biggs and John Biggs; and nine grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm Saturday at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton. Immediately following at 2:00 pm, Donna's life will be celebrated.To read the extended version of the obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now