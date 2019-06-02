|
|
Donna Blackburn Mingee, 69, a native of Hampton, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at home in Poquoson surrounded by her family. She was an Oncology Nurse with Virginia Oncology and Riverside Hospital. She was a member of Emmaus Baptist Church, Poquoson.Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Elwood Blackburn, and former husband, Tyler Woodley. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Tolley & husband Butch; grandchildren, Brandon Peck, Faith Tolley, and Lindsay Tolley; sister, Terri Derby & husband Keith; brothers, Tommy Blackburn & wife Eileen, and Keith Blackburn & wife Tammy Benson; nieces and nephews, Mandy Blackburn, Michelle Altman & husband John, Michael Derby, and Kevin Derby & wife Natalie O'Brien; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Tristen Blaney, Lilly Altman, Allie Altman, and Wilson Derby.A Memorial service for Donna will be held Wednesday, June 5, 3:00 PM, at Emmaus Baptist Church led by Pastor Scott Wade. A reception will follow at the church. Burial will be private.Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com .
Published in Daily Press on June 2, 2019