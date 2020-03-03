|
Donna Cassel Langston, 80, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. A native of Newport News, she was a lifelong Peninsula resident. She retired from Signet Bank as a Teller Supervisor and was a member of Warwick United Church of Christ.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Kenneth Langston; sister, Elaine Brinkman and her husband, Randy; and brother, Kenneth Cassel and his wife, Peggy. She is survived by her son, David Langston and wife, Kathy of Smithfield; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park officiated by Pastor David Willis.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste. 900, Arlington, VA 22202 (1-800-342-2383).
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2020