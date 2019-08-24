|
|
Donna Edmundson, age 85, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was born on February 22, 1934 in Richmond but she lived most of her life in Newport News. She graduated from Warwick High School and the Medical College of Virginia. Donna taught at Second Presbyterian Preschool and ultimately retired from Riverside Clinical Laboratories, but went on to work part-time for Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. and the Riverside Wellness & Fitness Center.
Donna is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, William D. "Bill" Edmundson; daughter, Teri Edmundson; sons, Tab Edmundson and Randy Pieper (Anne Nelson); two grandchildren, Katie and Maclay; and brother, Maclay Brown (Linda).
She was preceded in death by her parents Potter Maclay Brown Jr. and Dolores Brockett Brown of Asheville, North Carolina.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at The Hidenwood and at Hospice Community Care for their constant attention and sacrificing care.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019